Dec 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hollywood is on track to set a domestic box office record for 2015, largely with the help of sequels like the latest "Star Wars" and "Jurassic Park" films. (nyti.ms/1OnT6Kz)

- As the Federal Aviation Administration begins to assert its authority to regulate drones, local lawmakers contend the agency's efforts do not go far enough in protecting privacy and public safety. (nyti.ms/1YLuMZ7)

- Mauricio Macri clinched Argentina's presidency last month by tapping into voters' fatigue with a leftist political movement that had governed for more than 12 years. But now, just three weeks into his four-year term, Macri's sweeping economic changes are roiling Argentina, accentuating the divide he wanted to bridge and leading some Argentines to doubt whether he will be a change for the better. (nyti.ms/1R2RsDc)

- China's legislature approved an antiterrorism law on Sunday after months of international controversy, including criticism from human rights groups, business lobbies and U.S. President Obama. (nyti.ms/1QVHnto)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)