* Laptop maker Lenovo Group Ltd, which is also the second-largest smartphone brand in China after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, wants to build on that success and begin pushing into the United States and other wealthy markets in 2014. ()

* With the next budget deadline just weeks away, top lawmakers said this week that they had made significant progress negotiating a huge government-wide spending bill that gives the once mighty congressional Appropriations Committees an opportunity to reassert control over the flow of federal dollars. ()

* The states of Massachusetts and Vermont that hired CGI Federal, an American unit of the Canadian-based CGI Group Inc , to build their online marketplaces for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act are threatening to withhold millions of dollars in payments to the company and even seek refunds following many problems and delays. ()

* Some lucky fliers capitalized on a computer error on Thursday to buy inexpensive flights on Delta Air Lines Inc . A spokesman for the Atlanta-based airline said the problem had been fixed, but that "Delta will honor any fares purchased at the incorrect price." ()

* The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a private corporation that acts as a self-regulatory organization, on Thursday said that it fined Barclays Capital $3.75 million over its failure to properly retain records. ()