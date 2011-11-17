Nov 17 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greece's new interim government comfortably won a vote of confidence on Wednesday, though the unity of the coalition, which must secure crucial rescue financing and save the country from default, appeared tenuous.

* Some companies are starting to penalize employees who smoke or are obese by raising their health insurance costs.

* Nearly three weeks after $600 million in customer money went missing from MF Global Holdings Ltd, the search for the cash has been hampered by the bankrupt brokerage firm's sloppy record-keeping, an increasingly worrisome situation that has left regulators frustrated and customers in the lurch.

* The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation made errors in calculating benefits in corporate bankruptcies, raising the possibility that some retirees have been getting too much or too little.

* Stephen Chu, in advance testimony before a House committee, will defend the program that loaned $535 million to Solyndra LLC, the solar-panel maker that went bankrupt.

* A lawyer representing 51 people who say they were victims of phone hacking and press intrusion told a hearing on Wednesday that his clients and their families had been followed, spied on, threatened, harassed, vilified, blackmailed and driven to suicide attempts by a British tabloid run amok.

* Chrysler Group LLC said Wednesday that it would add 1,100 jobs at a sport utility vehicle plant here as it spends $1.7 billion developing new models for its Jeep brand.

* The University of California, Berkeley announced this week that it plans to open a large research and teaching facility here as part of a broader plan to bolster its presence in China.