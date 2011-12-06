Dec 6 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An antitrust hearing will examine assertions by opponents that competition and costs will suffer if a deal between Express Scripts and Medco Health Solutions proceeds.

* Edgar M. Bronfman Jr., who has been a top executive in the music industry since the mid-1990s, is stepping down as chairman of the Warner Music Group.

* Patricia Dunn, who rose from a secretary to lead Barclays Global Investors and then serve as chairwoman of Hewlett-Packard only to have her career eclipsed by her involvement in an attempt to stop boardroom leaks by spying on directors, journalists and employees, died on Sunday at her home in Orinda, California. She was 58.

* NBC's 10 local stations will join with nonprofit news organizations to expand news coverage.

* The head of the Federal Aviation Administration has been placed on leave after he was arrested over the weekend in Virginia on a drunken driving charge.

* Federal regulators approved tougher constraints on Wall Street risk-taking on Monday, adopting the MF Global rule, named after the collapsed brokerage firm that is believed to have improperly used millions of dollars of customer money. The new rule will limit how the brokerage industry can invest customer money, largely barring firms from using client funds to buy foreign sovereign debt.

* The BlackBerry maker Research in Motion said on Monday that it had fired two executives whose drunken belligerence forced a flight to China to return to Canada for their removal and arrest last week.

* Having embraced severe belt-tightening to mend its tattered finances, Ireland is showing glimmers of a turnaround. A year after it received a 67.5 billion euro bailout, or about $90 billion at current exchange rates, modest growth has returned and the budget deficit is shrinking.

* The United States Postal Service said it planned to largely eliminate next-day delivery for first-class mail as part of its push to cut costs and reduce its budget deficit. Currently, more than 40 percent of first-class mail is delivered in one day.