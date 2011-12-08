Dec 8 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The Silicon Valley start-up OnLive is introducing software
to bring the power of its game service to mobile devices via
so-called cloud computing.
* President Obama is trying to sway enough Republican
Senators to allow a vote on the nomination of Richard Cordray to
head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
* Facing a harsh political backlash that has paralyzed
Parliament, the governing Congress party buckled on a decision
to allow major companies like Wal-Mart Stores Inc or
Ikea to open stores in the country.
* Olympus Corp said a director had resigned, others
might follow and the whole board could go once the company
posted its second-quarter earnings, due by Dec. 14.
* British police on Wednesday made their 18th arrest in
connection with the phone hacking scandal that has rocked Rupert
Murdoch's media business.
* Worries about euro zone economies have caused a sharp
drop-off in bond trading volume, causing European banks to
question how much longer they will stick with bond divisions
that are now overstaffed.
* Regulators want banks to increase their core Tier 1
capital ratio to 9 percent of assets, up from the current 2
percent, by next June.
* Unionized Boeing Machinists voted overwhelmingly
Wednesday to approve a four-year contract extension in a deal
that grants the company a long stretch of elusive labor peace
and likely ends a federal complaint that had become a hot topic
for Republican presidential candidates.
* Two drugs, pertuzumab from Genentech and everolimus from
Novartis, can delay by several months the time before
advanced breast cancer worsens, potentially providing new
options for women with that disease, researchers reported
Wednesday.
* Less than two months after Research In Motion,
announced that its new operating system to revive the BlackBerry
brand would be called BBX, the company has changed its mind.
Now, it will be called BlackBerry 10.