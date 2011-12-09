BRIEF-Ten Network enters voluntary administration
* Announces that Mark Korda, Jennifer Nettleton and Jarrod Villani of Korda Mentha appointed as voluntary administrators
Dec 9 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* European regulators told many of the region's biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank , to raise more capital, as signs mount that the European sovereign debt crisis may worsen.
* European Union members that use the euro agreed to sign a treaty that would require stricter financial and fiscal discipline, but two countries with their own currencies, Britain and Hungary, refused.
* As Germany fights to save the euro, it has found an unexpected friend in Poland, a historic enemy that now staunchly supports greater European integration.
* After 15 months in the position, Daniel Akerson, the chief executive of General Motors, has aggressively confronted a federal inquiry on the hybrid Volt and other issues.
* As China celebrates its 10th anniversary since joining the World Trade Organization, the country has been reflecting on its success as a top trade partner.
* The machinists' union at Boeing asked the National Labor Relations Board to drop a complaint against the company after union members approved a new four-year contract that increases production in Seattle and averts the risk of a third consecutive strike.
* Jon Corzine, who came to Washington in 2001 as a Democratic senator from New Jersey, made a humbling return on Thursday, defending his tenure as MF Global's top executive and sounding a note of contrition about the brokerage firm's startling collapse. Corzine told the House Agriculture Committee that he was "stunned" when he learned late on Oct 30 that about $1 billion of customer money could not be located, a discovery that thwarted a sale of the firm and led to its filing for bankruptcy.
June 13 Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television comedy "Seinfeld," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.