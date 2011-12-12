Dec 12 The New York Times reported the
The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Monday.
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Jon Corzine's $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt
turned out to be profitable, but the fear it induced brought
down MF Global. In the meantime, the search is on for
$1 billion in customer money that has gone missing.
* Cloud computing, which Salesforce.com Inc has been
marketing for years, is now seen as such a good idea that
International Business Machines, SAP AG,
Oracle Corp and others are acquiring their own players.
* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes
Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month
bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday.
* The Federal Reserve's decision three years ago to reduce
short-term interest rates to nearly zero made a splash, both
because the Fed had never pushed rates so low and because it
said that it planned to keep rates near zero "for some time."
* The Kindle Fire, Amazon.com Inc's heavily
promoted tablet, is less than a blazing success with many of its
early users. The most disgruntled are packing the device up and
firing it back to the retailer.
* The huge amount of video being produced by the Occupy Wall
Street movement could represent a watershed moment for companies
offering live streaming.