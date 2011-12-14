Dec 14 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Olympus, the maker or medical devices and cameras, faces its removal as a company that is listed and traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which could lead to its dismantling and sale.

* Facebook, which is preparing for a public offering, has more than 800 million active users around the world. But some people, even on the younger end of the age spectrum, just refuse to participate.

* The Federal Reserve said that it would take no new steps to boost economic growth this year, citing mounting evidence that the American economy is chugging slowly toward good health.

* A Senate hearing into the collapse of MF Global was thrown into confusion on Tuesday after a main witness implied that Jon S. Corzine, its former chief executive, knew the firm had been misusing customer funds, an accusation that could not be substantiated.

* A federal agency on Tuesday called for a ban on all cellphone use by drivers, saying its decision was based on a decade of investigations into distraction-related accidents, as well as growing concerns that powerful mobile devices are giving drivers even more reasons to look away from the road.

* After years of tepid earnings and turmoil, the cosmetics giant Avon Products announced late Tuesday that it planned to look for a new chief executive to replace its longtime leader, Andrea Jung.

* Eight former executives and contractors of Siemens AG, the German industrial giant were charged with criminal bribery by the Justice Department in connection with a $1 billion contract with Argentina.

* Greece has reached its taxation limit and needs to refocus its austerity program on long-term spending cuts, the International Monetary Fund mission chief in Greece, Poul M. Thomsen, left, said Tuesday.

* The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said some members have come under scrutiny for measures aimed at cracking down on unauthorized sharing of digital media.

* Like many of the region's financial firms, Commerzbank is under pressure from regulators to increase its capital buffer. But analysts are worried it won't be able to come up with the funds.