Dec 15 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The Chinese government increased trade tensions with the
Obama administration Wednesday evening by unexpectedly imposing
antidumping and antisubsidy tariffs on imports of sport utility
vehicles and midsize and large cars from the United States.
* A House committee is expected to disclose on Thursday that
MF Global, under Jon S. Corzine, stripped critical
powers from its top executive in charge of controlling risk,
according to a person briefed on the matter.
* Hours before a critical deadline Wednesday, Olympus Corp
, Japan's chastened camera maker, released revised
financial results, owning up to more than $1 billion in losses
it hid for more than a decade.
* Six of Groupon Inc's underwriters stamped the
stock with neutral or hold ratings. Five issued bullish, or buy,
calls. Their price targets ranged from $21 to $29. The lukewarm
reception dragged on Groupon's shares, as the stock tumbled 3.3
percent to close Wednesday at $22.55.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
agreed on Wednesday to increase its production target for the
first time in three years, a move that appeared to signal that
Saudi Arabia and Iran had put aside their recent differences on
oil policy, at least temporarily.
* The European Union's competition regulator ended an
antitrust investigation into International Business Machines
Corp on Wednesday after the company agreed to modify the
way it supplied parts and information to rivals.
* On Wednesday, Michael Kors Holdings Ltd priced
its initial public offering at $20, above the expected range of
$17 to $19. The stock sale, which raised nearly $950 million,
values the company at $3.8 billion.