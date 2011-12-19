Dec 19 The New York Times reported the
* The street protests in Moscow that have raised the
prospect of deep political reforms have had the opposite effect
on the country's stock exchange: it has plummeted faster than
any other major equity market in the world over the last two
weeks.
* On Thursday, Apple Inc will stop accepting app
submissions until after Christmas, and developers are scrambling
to beat the deadline.
* As more doctors and hospitals have digitized patient
records, the number of reported breaches has increased 32
percent this year from last year at a cost of $6.5 billion to
the industry.
* Mark Lazarus is blending NBC Sports with its cable
partners, Versus and Golf Channel, among other Comcast sports
properties.
* The CME Group, which has given $22 million to
Chicago area schools and charities over the last five years, has
stopped making grants through its main foundation, citing the
collapse of MF Global Holdings.
* Last year, the History channel had a growth spurt, gaining
hundreds of thousands of viewers while most of its competitors
struggled to grow at all. This year, even more remarkably, the
channel did it again.