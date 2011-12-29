Dec 29 The following were the top stories
The following were the top stories
on The New York Times business pages on Thursday.
accuracy.
* Financial market pressure on Italy eased temporarily, but
the political pressure on Prime Minister Mario Monti to
stimulate Italy's economy remained high.
* Analysts say higher global demand and possible supply
problems from Iran could keep the price for a barrel of oil in
the triple digits.
* Beyond the legal questions in a copyright infringement
lawsuit involving the artist Richard Prince, the case asks if
the flow of creative expression, riding a tide of instantly
accessible digital images, can be slowed.
* Morgan Stanley will slash 580 jobs in New York as
part of a broader wave of layoffs underway at the bank,
according to a public filing.
* Even if governmental objections to a takeover were
overcome, Research in Motion's leaders are adamant
about their company's course.
* New findings strengthen the belief that MF Global was
careless with customer money.
* A federal judge in Wisconsin has challenged the Securities
and Exchange Commission over a proposed settlement of fraud
charges against a publicly traded company, citing as a precedent
the agency's pending case against Citigroup.
* The New York Times mistakenly sent an e-mail on
Wednesday to more than eight million people who had shared their
information with the company, erroneously informing them that
they had canceled home delivery of the newspaper.