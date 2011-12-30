Dec 30 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Companies that were granted stock options after the 2008 stock market collapse are benefiting from those awards too - in the form of tax savings.

* The June 2010 letter that led to Mark V. Hurd's downfall as the head of Hewlett-Packard paints a portrait of an executive who sought to impress a contract employee with his connections and wealth.

* General Electric is adding jobs at its appliance factories in Louisville - even bringing some work back from overseas - but the newcomers are earning less than longtime workers.

* Italian Premier outlines plan to stimulate growth in a struggling economy: Prime Minister Mario Monti's proposals include liberalizing Italy's closed professions and guilds, encouraging competitiveness and modernizing the country's outdated infrastructure.

* The Web lit up with howls of protest as word spread of a new Verizon Wireless fee that will apply to people who make one-time credit or debit card payments on the phone or online.

* After a prominent attack on Stratfor, a security group, specialists in computer breaches say companies that are under siege must act quickly to assess and contain the damage.

* One of the year's most contentious white-collar employment disputes came to an end Thursday, as Trust Company of the West, the California-based mutual fund, announced that it had settled a lawsuit with its former star investor, Jeffrey E. Gundlach.

* Four domestic companies that make most of the steel towers for wind turbines in the United States filed a trade complaint against China and Vietnam on Thursday, seeking tariffs in the range of 60 percent. The action is a significant new skirmish in an emerging green energy trade war.

* A United States appeals court on Thursday upheld the constitutionality of a federal law that grants immunity to telecommunications companies that assist the federal government in conducting surveillance of American citizens.

* The federal judge overseeing the Securities and Exchange Commission's fraud case against Citigroup became even more direct in his criticism of the agency's actions on Thursday, accusing the commission of misleading both his court and the federal court of appeals.

* The number of people seeking unemployment benefits for the first time rose last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, but the broader trend over the last month suggested that job growth could pick up in the new year.