* Companies that were granted stock options after the 2008
stock market collapse are benefiting from those awards too - in
the form of tax savings.
* The June 2010 letter that led to Mark V. Hurd's downfall
as the head of Hewlett-Packard paints a portrait of an
executive who sought to impress a contract employee with his
connections and wealth.
* General Electric is adding jobs at its appliance
factories in Louisville - even bringing some work back from
overseas - but the newcomers are earning less than longtime
workers.
* Italian Premier outlines plan to stimulate growth in a
struggling economy: Prime Minister Mario Monti's proposals
include liberalizing Italy's closed professions and guilds,
encouraging competitiveness and modernizing the country's
outdated infrastructure.
* The Web lit up with howls of protest as word spread of a
new Verizon Wireless fee that will apply to people who
make one-time credit or debit card payments on the phone or
online.
* After a prominent attack on Stratfor, a security group,
specialists in computer breaches say companies that are under
siege must act quickly to assess and contain the damage.
* One of the year's most contentious white-collar employment
disputes came to an end Thursday, as Trust Company of the West,
the California-based mutual fund, announced that it had settled
a lawsuit with its former star investor, Jeffrey E. Gundlach.
* Four domestic companies that make most of the steel towers
for wind turbines in the United States filed a trade complaint
against China and Vietnam on Thursday, seeking tariffs in the
range of 60 percent. The action is a significant new skirmish in
an emerging green energy trade war.
* A United States appeals court on Thursday upheld the
constitutionality of a federal law that grants immunity to
telecommunications companies that assist the federal government
in conducting surveillance of American citizens.
* The federal judge overseeing the Securities and Exchange
Commission's fraud case against Citigroup became even more
direct in his criticism of the agency's actions on Thursday,
accusing the commission of misleading both his court and the
federal court of appeals.
* The number of people seeking unemployment benefits for the
first time rose last week, the Labor Department said Thursday,
but the broader trend over the last month suggested that job
growth could pick up in the new year.