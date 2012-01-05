Jan 5 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The struggling Internet media company Yahoo Inc
announced on Wednesday that its new chief executive would be
Scott Thompson, the president of PayPal, the online payment
service owned by eBay.
* With the Pentagon pushing to cut costs, Boeing said
it would close its sprawling military airplane plant in Wichita,
Kansas, over the next two years and lay off many of the 2,160
workers.
Boeing said it would shift as many as 1,400 of the jobs to
San Antonio, Oklahoma City or the Seattle area, by either
transferring workers from Wichita or hiring others. It said it
would eliminate the rest of the jobs.
* Philipp Hildebrand, chairman of Switzerland's central bank
and a well-known architect of tougher global banking
regulations, came under pressure Wednesday after a Swiss
publication reported that he profited from currency trades made
before and after he oversaw steps to prevent the Swiss franc
from becoming too strong.
* Iran's threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz would have
an immediate impact, energy analysts say, with the price of oil
potentially rising 50 percent within days.
* American automakers last year posted their best sales
since the financial crisis, earning healthy profits from better
products amid a steady increase in demand for new cars.
But the road ahead for General Motors, Ford and
Chrysler will be crowded with tougher competition from foreign
automakers, as the relatively healthy American car market
becomes an even bigger draw.