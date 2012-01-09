Jan 9 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed late Saturday to buy Inhibitex, a maker of a hepatitis C treatment, for about $2.5 billion in cash, as major drug companies seek to bolster their pipelines with more profitable specialty products.

* Corbis, the digital media company owned by Bill Gates that licenses the intellectual property rights to photographs, music and public personalities, is expanding again by acquiring the NMA Group in Los Angeles, a pioneer in the realm of branded entertainment, which helps marketers weave products into the plots of movies and television shows.

* President Hugo Chavez said Venezuela would not recognize a ruling by a World Bank panel in a multibillion-dollar arbitration case with the Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon took Venezuela to the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, seeking as much as $12 billion in compensation after Chavez ordered the nationalization of the Cerro Negro oil project in 2007.

* Asian stocks dropped Monday, ignoring signs of job improvement in the U.S., as traders continued to fret about Europe's unfolding sovereign debt drama.

Benchmark oil fell to $101 per barrel while the dollar strengthened against the euro but fell against the yen.