Jan 10 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Tuesday.
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Alcoa, the aluminum producer, posted its first net
loss in more than a year on Monday on fewer orders for its
products.
* The head of the Swiss central bank unexpectedly resigned
Monday, saying that doubts about currency trades he and his wife
made last year threatened to undermine his ability to focus on
steering the bank through a global financial crisis.
The departure of the bank chief, Philipp Hildebrand, 48, cut
short the public career of a major international advocate of
stricter banking regulation.
* The new chief of Apple, Timothy Cook, received a
one-time stock award worth nearly $400 million, the largest
given by a company in a decade.
The company's board granted Cook one million restricted
stock units to signal its confidence in him after Steven Jobs
turned over the helm of the company to his longtime lieutenant.
* Shares of UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, have
been in free fall as investors have balked at a new stock
offering meant to bolster the bank's capital. Since last week,
UniCredit's market value has plunged by more than 40 percent.
* When the companies that supply motor fuel close the books
on 2011, they will pay about $6.8 million in penalties to the
Treasury because they failed to mix a special type of biofuel
into their gasoline and diesel as required by law.
But there was none to be had. Outside a handful of
laboratories and workshops, the ingredient, cellulosic biofuel,
does not exist.
* Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Nicolas
Sarkozy of France warned Greece on Monday that it needed to move
forward with promised structural changes or risk losing the next
installment of badly needed bailout money.
* The investigation into MF Global is
intensifying as federal authorities unearth new details and
confront potential obstacles in their hunt for roughly $1.2
billion in customer money that disappeared from the brokerage
firm.
* National health spending rose a slight 3.9 percent in
2010, as Americans delayed hospital care, doctor's visits and
prescription drug purchases for the second year in a row, the
Obama administration reported Monday.
The recession, which lasted from December 2007 to June 2009,
reined in the growth of health spending as many people lost
jobs, income and health insurance, the government said in a
report, published in the journal Health Affairs.
* The unlikely union of Chrysler and its Italian parent,
Fiat, is beginning to produce new vehicles that combine
the talents of both companies.
Industry analysts have been skeptical of the combined
potential of the two automakers since Fiat took control of
Chrysler after it emerged from its government-sponsored
bankruptcy in 2009. Memories are strong of another overseas
partnership - the German automaker Daimler-Benz's merger with
Chrysler - that ended unhappily in 2007.