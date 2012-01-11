Jan 11 The following were the top stories
on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The private equity industry has come under scrutiny as
Mitt Romney's Republican rivals have attacked his record at the
investment firm Bain Capital.
* A growing number of investors are loading up on Greek
government securities that mature in March, betting on a rescue
that would provide them with a huge profit.
* If analysts' forecasts come true, higher dividend payouts
will continue in 2012, as companies release more cash and try to
win over investors.
* New York State is investigating whether several banks
fraudulently steered homeowners into overpriced policies.
* In what it says is one of the biggest changes to its
search results, Google will begin showing posts,
photos, profiles and conversations from Google+, its social
network, in search results.
* The Federal Reserve said it transferred $76.9 billion in
profits to the Treasury Department last year, slightly less than
its 2010 transfer but much more than in any other previous year.
* The aluminum company Alcoa posted revenue that
topped expectations, and Chinese imports of copper helped buoy
the rest of the sector.
* Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner hopes to enlist
China in a campaign to use sanctions to pressure Iran and
convince Beijing to change its economic policies to American
liking.
* The government said it would allow foreign retailers who
sell just one brand of products to open wholly-owned stores in
India, up from a maximum of 51 percent ownership now.
* Olympus said on Tuesday that it was suing 19
current and former executives and board members, including its
current president, for around $50 million over an accounting
scheme to hide losses going back more than a decade.
* The executive who was appointed to lead the mortgage giant
Fannie Mae in 2009 after the federal government seized it plans
to step down as its chief executive.
* MetLife, the nation's largest life insurer,
announced Tuesday that it would close its home
mortgage-origination operation, costing the company at least $90
million. Most of the 4,300 employees at the unit will lose their
jobs.