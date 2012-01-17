Jan 17 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Wikipedia is the latest Web site to plan a blackout for Wednesday to protest two Congressional bills intended to curtail copyright violations on the Internet.

* China's economy slowed further in the fourth quarter of 2011, the government reported, lowering the growth in gross domestic product for the year to 9.2 percent, from 10.4 percent in 2010.

The gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 8.9 percent in the last three months of the year, down from 9.1 percent in the third quarter of last year. It was the slowest pace since the second quarter of 2009, when the rate was 7.9 percent.

* An unofficial panel of experts cleared the global accounting groups KPMG and Ernst & Young of any responsibility for a $1.7 billion accounting fraud at the Olympus Corp on Tuesday, though the role of the firms remained under official review.

The scandal, one of corporate Japan's worst, had raised questions over the role of the two audit firms, which signed off on company accounts before the 13-year fraud finally surfaced in October.

* The European Union's long-term energy plans to abate global warming while still burning fossil fuels hinge on proposals to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them in deep underground rock formations. Yet weak support for the untested technology is putting Europe in the rear ranks of its development.