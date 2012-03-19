March 19 The following were the top stories in
the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Many games developers have adopted a lucrative strategy
known as freemium: giving away games and then charging for extra
features. It is being adopted even by giant game makers like
Electronic Arts Inc that might once have sneered at the
idea because free games had the reputation of being low quality
or full of annoying ads.
* As Apple Inc's cash balance has piled up,
analysts and investors have begun to call more loudly for it to
return some of the money to shareholders as dividends.
The company issued an unusual media alert on Sunday evening
saying it planned to announce on Monday morning the long-awaited
outcome to a discussion by its board about what to do with its
cash balance of nearly $100 billion. It will announce its plans
in a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time.
* Bond yields had their biggest move since October last
week, with a sell-off that lifted the yield on 10-year Treasury
bonds to 2.31 percent.
* Seventeen employees of oil group Chevron Corp and
rig operator Transocean Ltd could face charges
connected to an offshore oil spill, adding to Chevron's woes in
Brazil.
* Brian Lamb will hand over management of C-Span, the public
affairs cable network, to Rob Kennedy and Susan Swain, while
remaining as executive chairman.
* Since being moved to several time slots from its Tuesday
night position, "Independent Lens" has lost 39 percent of its
average audience for new episodes this season, according to
Nielsen ratings.
* United Parcel Service Inc is near a deal to buy
TNT Express NV, a Dutch shipping company, for about
$6.6 billion, people briefed on the matter said on Sunday.