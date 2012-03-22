March 22 The following were the top stories in
* In a move to attract multinational advertisers and combat
online piracy, "Touch," a new drama from News Corporation
, will start almost simultaneously in 100 countries and
territories.
* German bonds are losing value as bond yields in Spain and
Italy spike, leaving bondholders like big European banks poorer.
* Europe has made good progress in easing its debt crisis,
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner told a House committee on Wednesday.
* The Standard & Poor's index of 11 home builder stocks has
risen 80 percent since October, the most recent low for the
industry.
* In a deal with the Labor Department, FedEx's
ground delivery unit resolved allegations involving 21,635
workers in 15 states.
* Jim Skinner, the chief executive who steered a floundering
McDonald's to the best financial performance in its
history, will retire this summer, the company announced late
Wednesday. Skinner, 67, will be succeeded on July 1 by the
company's chief operating officer, Don Thompson, 48.
* Gary Pruitt, chairman and chief executive of the newspaper
publisher McClatchy Co, becomes the 13th leader of The
Associated Press.
* Two Democratic amendments would tighten proposed rules on
how companies raise financing online and strengthen other
provisions that were approved by the House.