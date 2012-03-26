March 26 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Testifying recently in a lawsuit that is unrelated to Copper River's closing, its chief maintained that actions taken in the fall of 2008 by Goldman Sachs had done irreparable damage to his fund.

* Jon Corzine, the former chief executive of MF Global , was told during the brokerage firm's final day of business that a crucial transfer of $175 million came from the firm's own money - not from a customer account, according to an internal e-mail.

* Despite a very public setback for BATS Global Markets on Friday, the future of stock trading still looks to be one dominated by rapid-fire computerized trading platforms.

* Computer software giant, Microsoft, won a court order to enter two Web hosting facilities last week in a war against so-called botnets that scour the Internet for personal data to steal and exploit.

* As Congress begins work this week on legislation to shore up the finances of the debt-ridden post office, companies representing a cross-section of American business are spending millions of dollars lobbying lawmakers to oppose or support various proposals to keep the agency afloat.

* Acorn Media says it is now the second-largest distributor of British programming on DVD in North America, second only to the BBC.

* CASH Music is part of a growing number of behind-the-scenes companies that handle business tasks like marketing and merchandising that used to be the domain of record labels.

But unlike most of those companies, which take fees on transactions, CASH, which stands for Coalition of Artists and Stakeholders, offers its services free and uses open-source software that can be customized by anyone. In that way, it is a kind of Linux for musicians.