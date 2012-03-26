March 26 The following were the top stories on
* Testifying recently in a lawsuit that is unrelated to
Copper River's closing, its chief maintained that actions taken
in the fall of 2008 by Goldman Sachs had done irreparable
damage to his fund.
* Jon Corzine, the former chief executive of MF Global
, was told during the brokerage firm's final day of
business that a crucial transfer of $175 million came from the
firm's own money - not from a customer account, according to an
internal e-mail.
* Despite a very public setback for BATS Global Markets
on Friday, the future of stock trading still looks to
be one dominated by rapid-fire computerized trading platforms.
* Computer software giant, Microsoft, won a court
order to enter two Web hosting facilities last week in a war
against so-called botnets that scour the Internet for personal
data to steal and exploit.
* As Congress begins work this week on legislation to shore
up the finances of the debt-ridden post office, companies
representing a cross-section of American business are spending
millions of dollars lobbying lawmakers to oppose or support
various proposals to keep the agency afloat.
* Acorn Media says it is now the second-largest distributor
of British programming on DVD in North America, second only to
the BBC.
* CASH Music is part of a growing number of
behind-the-scenes companies that handle business tasks like
marketing and merchandising that used to be the domain of record
labels.
But unlike most of those companies, which take fees on
transactions, CASH, which stands for Coalition of Artists and
Stakeholders, offers its services free and uses open-source
software that can be customized by anyone. In that way, it is a
kind of Linux for musicians.