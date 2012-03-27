March 27 The following were the top stories on
* State officials and insurance executives are devising
possible alternatives to the coming federal requirement that
most Americans buy health insurance, even as the Supreme Court
hears arguments about the constitutionality of the mandate.
* The U.S. government's chief consumer protection agency
said on Monday that it intended to take direct aim at the vast
industry that has grown up around the buying and selling of
information about American consumers.
* The European Union took a big step on Monday toward
building a financial firewall strong enough to prevent the
spread of fiscal contagion to major economies like Spain. The
move came after Germany dropped its opposition to bringing the
Continent's total bailout capacity to more than 690 billion
euros ($916 billion).
* As growing numbers of baby boomers face retirement with
inadequate savings, some state officials are considering a novel
proposal to rebuild America's ailing retirement system - having
state pension funds run retirement plans for companies.
* The Supreme Court on Monday ordered an appeals court to
reconsider its decision to uphold patents held by Myriad
Genetics on two genes associated with a high risk of
breast and ovarian cancer.
* FX, a basic cable channel that is part of News
Corporation's powerful cable division, has consciously
carved a niche in the new television landscape, following a
blueprint to lure younger viewers whom marketers pay a premium
to reach.
* In a speech that sought by turns to deflate optimism and
pessimism about the labor market, the Federal Reserve chairman,
Ben Bernanke, said Monday that the Fed's efforts to stimulate
growth were gradually reducing unemployment, but that the scale
and duration of the problem could leave lasting scars on the
economy.
* The chief executive of SNC-Lavalin, a major
Canadian engineering and construction firm that had extensive
business operations in Libya, left the company on Monday after
the release of a report indicating that he had authorized 56
million Canadian dollars in improperly documented payments to
unidentified agents, the company's chairman said Monday.
* MF Global's top lawyer will break her
five-month silence on Wednesday to tell Congress that she was
unaware of a gaping shortfall in customer money until hours
before the brokerage firm filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31.
* Michaels Stores, the arts and crafts retailer owned by the
Blackstone Group and Bain Capital, plans to file to go public as
soon as next week, in what could be one of the biggest initial
public offerings of the year.
* Mega Maldives Airlines is going after a growing niche,
linking the increasingly affluent China with the tiny island
nation of the Maldives. The company's chief executive says his
start-up is poised for expansion.