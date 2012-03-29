March 29 The following were the top stories on
* After a JetBlue pilot acted erratically on a
flight, some pilots said annual medical exams were not thorough
and did not typically include psychological evaluations.
While the airline has said only that the pilot, Clayton
Osbon, was suffering from a "medical condition," the incident
highlighted the delicate subject of how airlines screen pilots
for fitness to fly.
* Jonathan Gruber, a professor at M.I.T., helped persuade
the Obama administration that everyone should be required to get
health insurance.
* Although traders and the public were stunned by the
problems on the BATS Global Markets stock exchange on
Friday, a review of industry data shows that market disruptions
large and small are a daily occurrence. The frequency of the
problems has rattled the confidence of some investors and
companies raising money through supercharged electronic markets.
* Big business groups like the Chamber of Commerce spent
millions of dollars in 2010 to elect Republican candidates
running for the House. The return on investment has not always
met expectations.
Even though money for major road and bridge projects is set
to run out this weekend, House Republican leaders have struggled
all week to round up the votes from recalcitrant conservatives
simply to extend it for 90 or even 60 days. A longer-term
transportation bill that contractors and the chamber say is
vital to the recovery of the construction industry appears
hopelessly stalled over costs.
* Top MF Global executives and their lawyers have
been meeting with federal authorities investigating the collapse
of MF Global and the firm's misuse of customer money, according
to testimony before a Congressional panel on Wednesday.
* The Obama administration is set to announce on Thursday a
major initiative regarding big data computing, which will
involve several government agencies and departments, with
commitments totaling $200 million.
* Although executives said no decision has been made, News
Corporation may be looking to position itself as a
bidder for sports rights in order to compete with ESPN - for
both viewers and fees.
* Bertelsmann, the biggest media company in
Europe, said Wednesday that it was considering a public share
offering to raise money for expansion. The move is a striking
change of heart by the controlling Mohn family, which previously
resisted such efforts.
* European lawmakers agreed Wednesday to extend the
Continent's system of retail price controls on mobile phone
roaming charges for five years and enacted price caps on mobile
Internet fees paid by traveling smartphone users.
* Bank lending to consumers and businesses continued to grow
very slowly in the euro zone in February, according to figures
issued Wednesday, a sign that the so-called wall of money
unleashed by the European Central Bank in recent months has not
yet reached borrowers.