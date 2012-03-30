March 30 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A breach of computers belonging to companies in Japan and India and to Tibetan activists has been linked to a former graduate student at a Chinese university - putting a face on the persistent espionage by Chinese hackers against foreign companies and groups.

* At a time of plunging DVD sales and an up-and-down box office, Hollywood is doubling back on past hits in search of profits. Often the remakes feature familiar stars playing iconic roles, like Bruce Willis, 57, who is preparing for yet another "Die Hard" film, his fifth.

* Responding to a critical investigation of its factories, the manufacturing giant Foxconn has pledged to sharply curtail working hours and significantly increase wages inside Chinese plants making electronic products for Apple and others. The move could improve working conditions across China.

* Despite a tumultuous 2011, fees helped hedge fund managers at larger hedge firms make $14.4 billion.

* Moody's Investors Service, one of the two big ratings agencies, has said it will decide in mid-May whether to lower its ratings for 17 global financial companies. Morgan Stanley , which was hit hard in the financial crisis, appears to be the most vulnerable. Moody's is threatening to cut the bank's ratings by three notches, to a level that would be well below the rating of a rival like JPMorgan Chase.

* A plan to impose a tax on hot take-away food while lowering income taxes on millionaires brings back memories of other unpopular measures imposed by the government.

* Jim Flaherty, the finance minister of Canada, pronounced a death sentence on the country's penny during his budget speech on Thursday.

The government estimated that every penny costs it about 1.6 cents to produce. Eliminating the penny's production will reduce the government's costs by about 11 million Canadian dollars a year.

* Representatives of advertising companies, Internet sites and technology companies told a House subcommittee on Thursday that they thought Internet privacy policies, including Do Not Track options, should be created through an "open and transparent" process, as two government agencies have recommended.

For the first time, the World Bank is considering more than one candidate for its five-year presidency - a change that reflects the fast-growing clout of emerging economies, even as it raises questions over whether that change is coming quickly enough.

* An advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration said obesity drugs should get extra testing to ensure against heart attacks and strokes.