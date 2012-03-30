March 30 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A breach of computers belonging to companies in Japan and
India and to Tibetan activists has been linked to a former
graduate student at a Chinese university - putting a face on the
persistent espionage by Chinese hackers against foreign
companies and groups.
* At a time of plunging DVD sales and an up-and-down box
office, Hollywood is doubling back on past hits in search of
profits. Often the remakes feature familiar stars playing iconic
roles, like Bruce Willis, 57, who is preparing for yet another
"Die Hard" film, his fifth.
* Responding to a critical investigation of its factories,
the manufacturing giant Foxconn has pledged to sharply curtail
working hours and significantly increase wages inside Chinese
plants making electronic products for Apple and others.
The move could improve working conditions across China.
* Despite a tumultuous 2011, fees helped hedge fund managers
at larger hedge firms make $14.4 billion.
* Moody's Investors Service, one of the two big ratings
agencies, has said it will decide in mid-May whether to lower
its ratings for 17 global financial companies. Morgan Stanley
, which was hit hard in the financial crisis, appears to be
the most vulnerable. Moody's is threatening to cut the bank's
ratings by three notches, to a level that would be well below
the rating of a rival like JPMorgan Chase.
* A plan to impose a tax on hot take-away food while
lowering income taxes on millionaires brings back memories of
other unpopular measures imposed by the government.
* Jim Flaherty, the finance minister of Canada, pronounced a
death sentence on the country's penny during his budget speech
on Thursday.
The government estimated that every penny costs it about 1.6
cents to produce. Eliminating the penny's production will reduce
the government's costs by about 11 million Canadian dollars a
year.
* Representatives of advertising companies, Internet sites
and technology companies told a House subcommittee on Thursday
that they thought Internet privacy policies, including Do Not
Track options, should be created through an "open and
transparent" process, as two government agencies have
recommended.
* Two candidates from developing nations are challenging the
American nominee, a move that reflects the fast-growing clout of
emerging economies.
For the first time, the World Bank is considering more than
one candidate for its five-year presidency - a change that
reflects the fast-growing clout of emerging economies, even as
it raises questions over whether that change is coming quickly
enough.
* An advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration said
obesity drugs should get extra testing to ensure against heart
attacks and strokes.