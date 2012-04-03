April 3 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An increasing number of the nation's savings and loan associations are avoiding some federal oversight by becoming credit unions or switching to a state charter.

* With house prices still down, some large investors are creating huge portfolios by buying thousands of homes at deep discounts and then renting them out.

* Regulators said that though the deal between Express Scripts Inc and Medco Health Solutions Inc would create the industry's biggest company, the market was more competitive than it first appeared.

* Coty's $10 billion unsolicited bid for Avon Products Inc didn't come out of the blue. The two companies talked for several months, people briefed on the matter said.

* As the Western European auto market enters a slump, the burden of reducing its costly production surplus is likely to fall disproportionately on communities like Bochum, Germany.

* Wall Street held on to its gains after a private survey showed the American manufacturing industry growing.

* A group of powerful local businessmen led by George E. Norcross III bought the Philadelphia Media Network, which includes The Inquirer, The Daily News and Philly.com.

* The Royal Bank of Canada was accused of orchestrating an elaborate trading scheme in a lawsuit filed on Monday by regulators, who allege that the bank used bogus trades to generate lucrative tax benefits.