April 4 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Airlines and airports are testing a guidance system that could reduce congestion and fuel consumption by allowing planes to take a more direct route to the runway.

* A few investors who will not agree to take losses on their bonds expect Athens and its supporters to pay them back rather than go into default, a move that analysts said could set a dangerous precedent.

* The unusually bold remarks by Prime Minister Wen Jiabao appeared to be a challenge to others in the Communist Party leadership to speed up reforms of the financial system.

* A decision by the New York Court of Appeals put an end to one of the most unusual lawsuits resulting from the Madoff fraud, in which a man was allowed to sue his ex-wife to alter the terms of their divorce.

* Chrysler and Ford Motor Co said their American sales rose last month to the highest level in at least four years, while General Motors said it sold a record number of fuel-efficient cars.

* In responding to Yahoo Inc's original intellectual property lawsuit, Facebook argued that the Web pioneer has violated patents that cover some 80 percent of its revenues last year, amounting to more than $4 billion.

* The Financial Stability Oversight Council will examine the riskiness of some nonbanks in an effort to place stronger regulations on important financial institutions.

* The members of the Federal Reserve's policy-making committee barely discussed the possibility of a fourth round of asset purchases during their most recent meeting in mid-March.