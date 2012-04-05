April 5 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The music's concerts and festivals now have profit margins
that Wall Street is starting to notice, but determining the
value of the promoting companies and the risks associated with
live music events pose challenges for investors.
* One year after its acquisition by AOL Inc, The
Huffington Post has become a source of growth with several
business units now in Arianna Huffington's hands, a move
intended to add sections and products faster.
* Provisions in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act will
roll back some major securities regulations that could affect
emerging growth companies and public offerings.
* At current or foreseeable gas prices, it would take many
years for the fuel savings from hybrid and plug-in cars to make
up for the cars' high initial cost.
* Delta Air Lines has emerged as a possible buyer
for a ConocoPhillips refinery in order to cut its jet
fuel costs, but running an oil refinery can be even tougher than
running an airline.
* Wall Street stocks closed down about 1 percent, as
investors digested the suggestion that further monetary stimulus
action from the Fed was unlikely.
* Since taking office in 2010, Gov. Chris Christie has
approved a record $1.57 billion in state tax breaks for dozens
of New Jersey's largest companies after they pledged to add
jobs.
* Google Inc provided a first look at its
Internet-connected glasses, which place a small see-through
display screen above a person's eye.