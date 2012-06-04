June 4 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some daily newspapers are cutting printing and delivery
schedules and shifting their emphasis to the Web, but industry
analysts warned that such moves might alienate once-loyal
readers.
* Days before shareholders voted on Bank of America's
2008 purchase of Merrill Lynch, top executives were told
the investment firm's losses would most likely hammer future
earnings.
* The economic crisis in Europe is becoming an existential
one for the monetary union, officials say, unless governments
act to solidify the alliance.
* Internet security expert Eugene Kaspersky says his
discovery of the Flame virus adds weight to his warnings of the
grave dangers posed by governments that manufacture and release
viruses on the Internet.