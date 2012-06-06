June 6 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Officials in Greece said that despite the latest bailout, the government faces a shortfall of 1.7 billion euros because tax revenue and other sources of income are drying up.

* Robert F.X. Sillerman made the concert business more corporate and wants to do the same with the latest trend in the music industry.

* Congress is expected to quiz regulators on Wednesday about their failure to keep an eye on the JPMorgan unit responsible for a trading loss of more than $2 billion.

* Airtime, a live video chat service designed by Napster founders Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning, hopes to recreate the spontaneity of the 1990s AOL chat rooms.

* A new survey finds that those without a college degree have dismal job prospects and considerable obstacles blocking improvement.

* Republicans united against a bill that would make it easier for women to sue employers for pay discrimination.