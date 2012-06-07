June 7 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Researchers put together most of a fetus's genome using a mother's blood and father's saliva, heralding an era when parents might know much more about a child long before its birth.

* Goldman Sachs is expected to name fewer partners this year. The firm will be more selective than usual, having cut its head count over the last year by more than 8 percent to cope with reduced revenue amid difficult markets and new regulations.

* Representative Jesse L. Jackson Jr. proposed that raising the federal minimum wage might encourage Americans to spend more, which would help stimulate the economy.

* Now that voters in San Diego and San Jose have overwhelmingly passed pension cuts for city workers, other struggling cities may follow suit.

* Technology that allows the sharing of frequencies is getting new backing as smartphones and tablets put greater demand on available bands.