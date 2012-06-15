June 15 The following were the top stories on
- Greek elections on Sunday could soon bring real-world
urgency to a debate that had been largely academic: Whether the
euro zone can withstand the departure of one of its members.
- EFG Hermes, struggling in a volatile market, is
scrambling to sell a large piece of its business to a smaller
rival in Qatar.
- At a time when federal and state public works programs are
stalled, the biggest airports in the U.S. are in the midst of
major renovations or expansions that, taken together, amount to
some of the largest infrastructure projects in the country.
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left
unchanged a ceiling for oil production at a meeting in Vienna on
Thursday, despite signs of a slowdown in the global economy and
slumping oil prices.
- The Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether
the nation's largest operator of dialysis centers, Fresenius
Medical Care, violated federal regulations by failing to inform
customers of a potentially lethal risk connected to one of its
products, an FDA official said.
- Research in Motion gave its former co-chief
executives about $12 million in exit payments after they stepped
down this year, the BlackBerry maker disclosed in a securities
filing on Thursday.
- Nokia said Thursday it would slash 10,000 jobs,
or 19 percent of its work force, by the end of 2013 as part of
an emergency overhaul that includes closing research centers and
a factory in Germany, Canada and Finland, and the departures of
three senior executives.
- Testifying at Britain's long-running inquiry into media
standards, Prime Minister David Cameron rejected suggestions on
Thursday that he traded favored treatment for electoral support
by Rupert Murdoch's newspapers.
- Framing his re-election bid as a stark choice between
government action to lift the middle class and a return to
Republican economic policies that he said had caused a deep
recession, President Barack Obama on Thursday called the
presidential decision facing Americans a clear-cut one that will
determine the long-term trajectory of the economy.
- Switzerland and Britain, the two largest European
economies that do not use the euro, announced measures on
Thursday to help shelter their countries from a crisis that has
engulfed Greece and Spain and appears poised to sweep over
Italy.