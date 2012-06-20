BRIEF-Schibsted ASA says completed three tranche NOK 1.9 bln senior unsecured bond issue
June 20 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Companies have been slowly adding workers for more than two years. But pink slips are still going out in a crucial area: government.
- Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase , tussled with lawmakers on Tuesday in his second showdown in Washington since JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, disclosed a multibillion-dollar trading loss.
- The American drug store chain Walgreens has agreed to buy a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots, the European pharmacy retailer, for $6.7 billion.
- Participants at the Group of 20 meeting in Mexico appeared to make only modest progress in persuading Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to support more government spending.
- Greek politicians face the dual challenges of enforcing Greece's loan agreement with its foreign creditors while renegotiating enough of the bailout terms to keep the government in power.
- As Greece's political parties maneuvered to form a new government Tuesday, the country's creditors were signaling a willingness to discuss revised terms.
- Facebook on Tuesday signaled its ambitions to grow as a payment platform, with changes to how its users can buy goods and services without leaving its site.
- The European low cost airline Ryanair offered 694 million euros ($883 million) to buy the Irish carrier Aer Lingus , the latest in a number of deals in the fast-consolidating airline industry.
- Barnes & Noble reported a fourth-quarter loss of $57.7 million on Tuesday, falling short of market expectations, even though sales of the popular "The Hunger Games" and "Fifty Shades of Grey" and the liquidation of Borders lifted same-store sales by 4.5 percent in the period.
