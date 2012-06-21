June 21 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A move to muzzle Robert Wolf, a fund-raising banker, may
be seen as another setback for President Barack Obama on Wall
Street, where he is raising far less than he did in 2008.
- Antonis Samaras was sworn in as Greece's prime minister
after his party agreed to form a coalition government with two
other parties, ending a leadership vacuum.
- The Federal Reserve increased its efforts to revive
economic growth by extending its existing asset-purchase program
through the end of the year.
- The latest automotive quality survey released on Wednesday
by the research firm J. D. Power & Associates showed that
consumers were reporting fewer overall problems with new
vehicles.
- The playlist app Songza and the digital music service
called Spotify, the latest challengers to Pandora Media Inc
, have prompted warnings from analysts about the possible
effects these updates will have on Pandora.
- An Italian proposal to use Europe's money to reduce the
borrowing costs of Italy, Spain and other countries under siege
by investors has become the new hot topic on the euro zone's
agenda.
- EBay plans to build a data center to handle its
billions of dollars in retail transactions that will draw its
power from alternative energy fuel cells rather than the
national power grid, which is heavily dependent on coal plants.
- Despite changes made in the wake of the financial crisis,
money market funds remain vulnerable to runs by panicked
investors seeking to withdraw their money, the chairman of the
Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to tell a Senate
committee Thursday.
- Burger King completed its latest flip on Wednesday,
rejoining the public markets after closing a deal to merge with
an investment vehicle whose backers include the hedge fund
manager William Ackman.
- So far this year, the total value of mergers and
acquisitions in Europe by foreign companies has reached $101
billion, well ahead of the combined $73 billion spent in the
United States by international acquirers, according to the data
provider Dealogic.
- NBC executives are making a plan to replace Ann Curry on
the "Today" show, only a year after she became the co-host of
the newly vulnerable morning television franchise.