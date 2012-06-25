June 25 The following were the top stories on
- A research director for Pfizer was positively buoyant
after reading that an important medical conference had just
featured a study claiming that the new arthritis drug Celebrex
was safer on the stomach than more established drugs.
- Microsoft's own tablet computer unveiled last week is the
most striking evidence yet of the friction with its partners on
the hardware side of the PC business. It is the first time that
the company will sell its own computer hardware, competing
directly with the PC makers that are the biggest customers for
the Windows operating system.
- J. Ezra Merkin, whose funds lost about $1.2 billion when
Mr. Madoff's fraud collapsed in 2008, has agreed to pay $405
million over three years to compensate his investors.
- Even in tough times, with economies in crisis and
politicians squabbling over the euro, soccer leagues have been
scoring in the latest rounds of television broadcast deals.
- The Bank for International Settlements, which serves as an
umbrella institution for the world's largest central banks,
joined a growing list of institutions and leaders pushing euro
zone countries to insure bank deposits and take other steps to
prevent the European debt crisis from further undermining the
global economy.
- The new rules from the Governmental Accounting Standards
Board, intended to make it tougher for governments to hide
shortfalls, could lead to credit downgrades and higher borrowing
costs. The new accounting rules will require many local
governments to disclose pension obligations that were hidden
until now, stepping up the pressure to rein in public workers'
benefits.
- Lockheed Martin said it had reached a tentative agreement
Saturday night with the machinists union to end a nine-week
strike at its fighter jet plant in Fort Worth and two other
sites.