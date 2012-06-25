June 25 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A research director for Pfizer was positively buoyant after reading that an important medical conference had just featured a study claiming that the new arthritis drug Celebrex was safer on the stomach than more established drugs.

- Microsoft's own tablet computer unveiled last week is the most striking evidence yet of the friction with its partners on the hardware side of the PC business. It is the first time that the company will sell its own computer hardware, competing directly with the PC makers that are the biggest customers for the Windows operating system.

- J. Ezra Merkin, whose funds lost about $1.2 billion when Mr. Madoff's fraud collapsed in 2008, has agreed to pay $405 million over three years to compensate his investors.

- Even in tough times, with economies in crisis and politicians squabbling over the euro, soccer leagues have been scoring in the latest rounds of television broadcast deals.

- The Bank for International Settlements, which serves as an umbrella institution for the world's largest central banks, joined a growing list of institutions and leaders pushing euro zone countries to insure bank deposits and take other steps to prevent the European debt crisis from further undermining the global economy.

- The new rules from the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, intended to make it tougher for governments to hide shortfalls, could lead to credit downgrades and higher borrowing costs. The new accounting rules will require many local governments to disclose pension obligations that were hidden until now, stepping up the pressure to rein in public workers' benefits.

- Lockheed Martin said it had reached a tentative agreement Saturday night with the machinists union to end a nine-week strike at its fighter jet plant in Fort Worth and two other sites.