June 29 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld President Obama's
health care overhaul law, saying its requirement that most
Americans obtain insurance or pay a penalty was authorized by
Congress's power to levy taxes.
- Working through the night in the face of pressure from the
embattled euro zone countries Italy and Spain, European leaders
agreed early Friday to use the Continent's bailout funds to
recapitalize struggling banks directly, said the European
Council president, Herman Van Rompuy.
- Research in Motion Ltd unexpectedly announced on
Thursday that a new line of phones that it still hopes will
revive its BlackBerry brand will be delayed until next year.
- Barclays Plc Chief Executive Robert Diamond
faced a political backlash on Thursday, a day after the British
bank agreed to pay more than $450 million to settle accusations
that it had attempted to manipulate key interest rates.
- Rupert Murdoch played offense on Thursday, embarking on a
rare publicity campaign to extol the economic prospects of News
Corp's newspapers after announcing earlier that they
would be spun off into a separate company.