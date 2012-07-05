July 5 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Robert Diamond, the former chief executive of Barclays
Plc, told a British parliamentary committee on
Wednesday that the manipulation of global interest rate
benchmarks involving 14 traders at the bank had made him
"physically sick."
- On Wednesday, a Spanish national court judge ordered
Rodrigo Rato, a political ally of Spain's prime minister and
former head of the International Monetary Fund, to appear in
court to face criminal fraud accusations over his recent
stewardship of the giant mortgage lender Bankia.
- Volkswagen AG says it is able to proceed with
its deal to buy the 50.1 percent stake in Porsche's
automotive business that it does not already own for 4.46
billion euros ($5.6 billion).
- European legislators on Wednesday rejected an
international treaty to crack down on digital piracy, a vote
that Internet freedom groups hailed as a victory for democracy
but that media companies lamented as a setback for the creative
industries.