July 6 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Concerned about waning economic growth, central banks in Europe and China announced measures Thursday to increase borrowing and spending by businesses and consumers, a response that was all the more striking because it was uncoordinated.

- Some of the biggest retail chains in the United States reported on Thursday that sales growth slowed in June, as shoppers held back amid wavering consumer confidence and unemployment.

- In what would be a landmark increase in the Indian government's spending on public health, New Delhi is completing a proposal to provide hundreds of essential drugs free to patients in government-run hospitals and clinics at a cost of nearly $5 billion over five years, officials said Thursday.