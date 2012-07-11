July 11 The following were the top stories on
- Robert Diamond, who stepped down last week, faces
criticism about his leadership as Barclays Plc deals
with fallout from a scandal involving interest rate
manipulation.
- Users of Facebook Inc, later this summer, will be
reminded about NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games in London.
And viewers of NBC's coverage, at the same time, will be nudged
to talk about the Games on Facebook.
- Regulators on Tuesday took a major step toward reining in
risky Wall Street trading, approving new rules aimed at
preventing a repeat of the financial crisis.
- An accumulation of concerns caused Duke Energy's
board to lose confidence in its chief executive, leading to his
ouster just hours after completing a $32 billion merger with
Progress Energy, according to testimony Tuesday by
James Rogers - the man who replaced him.
- Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is expected to
announce to Parliament yet another package of austerity
measures, this time meant to lower Spain's deficit to 6.3
percent of gross domestic product, as agreed to in Brussels on
Tuesday.