* As Apple Inc prepares to unveil the latest iPhone this week, the company's manufacturing partner in China, Foxconn Technology, is coming under renewed criticism over labor practices after reports that vocational students were being compelled to work at plants making iPhones and their components.

* Glencore International, the world's largest commodities trader, officially unveiled its new offer for the mining company Xstrata Plc on Monday, although the outcome of the merger remains uncertain.

* A supporter of Anonymous, the loose confederation of rogue hackers, claimed responsibility on Monday for an attack that brought down GoDaddy, a Web hosting service, and its customers.

* Exports from China inched up in August and imports shrank unexpectedly, data released on Monday showed, cementing the view that the Chinese economy has slowed abruptly in recent months despite a string of government measures devised to bolster it.