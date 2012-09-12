BRIEF-Athene Holding reports pricing of secondary offering of common shares
Sept 12 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bradley Birkenfeld, who got out of jail last month after serving time for helping Americans dodge taxes, received a lavish bonus for his role in exposing tax schemes at UBS.
* Morgan Stanley has reached an agreement to take full control of the Smith Barney retail brokerage joint venture, a business that it has called a crucial part of its future.
* Congressional leaders dug in their heels on Tuesday against any quick deal to resolve a looming fiscal disaster before the election, even as ratings agency Moody's warned that it would downgrade the government's debt if no solution was found by year's end.
* The Ford Motor Co's board will meet this week to consider possible succession plans for the company's chief executive, Alan R. Mulally, a person with knowledge of the meeting said on Tuesday.
* Revenue Group, Inc. reports strong fiscal second quarter 20171 results and provides updated full fiscal year guidance