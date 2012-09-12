Sept 12 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Bradley Birkenfeld, who got out of jail last month after serving time for helping Americans dodge taxes, received a lavish bonus for his role in exposing tax schemes at UBS.

* Morgan Stanley has reached an agreement to take full control of the Smith Barney retail brokerage joint venture, a business that it has called a crucial part of its future.

* Congressional leaders dug in their heels on Tuesday against any quick deal to resolve a looming fiscal disaster before the election, even as ratings agency Moody's warned that it would downgrade the government's debt if no solution was found by year's end.

* The Ford Motor Co's board will meet this week to consider possible succession plans for the company's chief executive, Alan R. Mulally, a person with knowledge of the meeting said on Tuesday.