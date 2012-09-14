Sept 14 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve opened a new chapter in its efforts
to stimulate the economy, saying that it intends to buy large
quantities of mortgage bonds until the job market improves
substantially.
* UBS will face the harsh glare of the spotlight again on
Friday, as opening arguments begin in the trial of a former
trader accused of hiding a multibillion-dollar loss at the
investment bank.
* Johnson & Johnson named an outsider on Thursday to
fill a top leadership role overseeing its troubled consumer
health unit, a break from the company's longstanding tradition
of promoting executives from within.
* A report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation
and Development pointed to a slowdown in the coming months in
Italy, China, India and Russia, with weak growth in France and
Germany - the two biggest economies of the struggling euro zone.