Oct 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A tax break for wage earners for which the White House
campaigned hard last winter now finds little support in
Washington, as Congress struggles with deficits.
* Six major American banks were hit in a wave of computer
attacks last week, by a group claiming Middle Eastern ties, that
caused Internet blackouts and delays in online banking.
* While Greece agreed last week to cut pensions, Spain said
it would raise its payouts, a stark example of why Europe's debt
and deficit problems have proved so difficult to resolve.
* Canadian auto workers at Chrysler Group ratified a new
contract with the company, the auto union said Sunday.
* Many auto executives were not that enthusiastic about
battery-powered cars at their outset, and now that sales of
electric vehicles made by Tesla Motors Inc and Renault
have been disappointing, some car manufacturers are
playing down the technology.
* A few months after Governor Andrew Cuomo was poised to
approve hydraulic fracturing in several struggling New York
counties, his administration is reversing course and starting
the regulatory process over, garnering praise from environmental
groups and stirring anger among industry executives and upstate
landowners.
* A special media court on Sunday found the Tehran bureau
chief of the Thomson Reuters news agency guilty of "spreading
lies" against the Islamic system for a video script that briefly
described a group of women involved in martial arts training as
killers.