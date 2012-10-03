Oct 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The parent company of T-Mobile USA, the struggling
cellphone service provider, is in talks to buy MetroPCS
Communications Inc as it fights to compete against two
bigger rivals.
* Autos in the United States flew off the lot at the highest
sales rate in four years in September, adjusted for seasonal
variations, according to the research firm Autodata.
* Spain's 17 regional governments agreed to stick to budget
deficit targets set by the central government, giving Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy some breathing space.
* Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg told marketers the company was focused on proving the
promise of advertising.
* A European Union panel recommended banks be forced to
split traditional lending from riskier trades as a way to
safeguard the financial system.
* In an address to the nation after a 40 percent fall in the
value of Iran's currency over the last week, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
said his country was facing a "psychological war" waged by the
United States.
* Better Place, an electric vehicle infrastructure company,
said on Tuesday that it had replaced Shai Agassi, its
charismatic chief executive and founder, with Evan Thornley, the
company's top executive in Australia.