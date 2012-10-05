Oct 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The president of the European Central Bank gave a guardedly upbeat assessment of the state of the euro zone on Thursday, saying that troubled countries had made "significant progress" remaking their economies and that the banking system was healthier.

* Policy makers at the Federal Reserve were nearly united last month in their belief that the economic recovery needed additional help and that the central bank had the ability to provide it, according to the official account of the meeting released on Thursday.

* Facebook Inc announced that it was the first social network to reach one billion active users on the site. Although a few companies can claim to have had more than a billion customers, Facebook is the first social network to hit that number.

* After seven years of litigation, Google Inc and book publishers said on Thursday that they had reached a settlement to allow publishers to choose whether Google digitizes their books and journals.

* Retail sales growth slowed in September among 19 major American retailers, dragged down by a big decline in prescription sales at Walgreen Co's drugstores.

* Several dozen Wal-Mart Stores Inc workers in Southern California staged a one-day strike on Thursday, according to workers and union officials, a move that culminated in a rally of some 250 workers and supporters in front of a Walmart store in Pico Rivera.

* Average rates on fixed mortgages fell to fresh record lows for the second straight week, Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, said Thursday.