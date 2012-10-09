Oct 9 The following are the top stories on the
* The International Monetary Fund is cutting its global
economic forecasts yet again, calling the risks of a slowdown
"alarmingly high", primarily because of policy uncertainty in
the United States and Europe.
* In the latest development to highlight the sensitive
terrain that the United States and China are navigating on
economic issues, a House committee issued a blistering
bipartisan report on Monday that accused Huawei Technologies
and ZTE Corp of being arms of the
government that had stolen intellectual property from American
companies and could potentially spy on Americans.
* UnitedHealth Group agreed on Monday to buy a 90
percent stake in the Brazilian health care provider Amil
Participações for $4.9 billion as the American
insurer looked to expand in the fast-growing country.
* Big beverage makers including PepsiCo Inc and
Coca-Cola Co are retooling their vending machines to let
consumers know the number of calories in the drinks available to
buy.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is taking another leap into
the banking world, announcing on Monday a prepaid card and debit
account with American Express Co that will give
low-income consumers access to features like smartphone
deposits.
* Combined results from two studies of an experimental
Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly & Co suggest it may
modestly slow mental decline, especially in patients with mild
disease.
* International officials told Greece on Monday night to
accelerate the pace of economic reform in exchange for further
financing from a stalled bailout package.
* Germany sought on Monday to ward off talk of a bailout
program for Spain, as euro zone finance ministers were gathering
for their monthly meeting.
* American Airlines and British Airways said Monday that
Qatar Airways would join their Oneworld alliance, giving them
access to one of the world's fastest-growing airlines and a
modern hub in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
* With its economy still reeling from the housing crash,
Ireland is making a bold move to help tens of thousands of
struggling homeowners.
The Irish government expects to pass a law this year that
could encourage banks to substantially cut the amount that
borrowers owe on their mortgages, a step that no major country
has been willing to take on a broad scale.
* Allied World Assurance, a publicly traded insurance
company, has acquired a substantial minority interest in
MatlinPatterson, the private equity and hedge fund firm,
according to people briefed on the deal.