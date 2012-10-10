Oct 10 The following are the top stories on the
* United States prosecutors sued Wells Fargo & Co on
Tuesday, accusing it of lying about the quality of the mortgages
it handled under a federal housing program.
* Venturing into the most hostile territory in Europe,
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany visited Athens on Tuesday,
telling Greeks that she understood their suffering but urging
the country to stay the course on reforms and budget cuts.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc kicked Amazon.com Inc
out of its 4,000 stores last month when it discontinued Kindle
tablets and e-readers. Now, the retailer is poised to use those
stores against its online rival once again - this time aiming
for the heart of Amazon's retail model.
* Stanley Black & Decker agreed on Tuesday to sell
its hardware and home improvement unit to Spectrum Brands
Holdings for $1.4 billion in cash, as the company worked
to whittle down its product portfolio.
* Jack Welch, the former chief executive of General Electric
Co, said Tuesday that he would no longer write for
Fortune magazine, after Fortune produced coverage that was
critical of his comments last Friday about the Department of
Labor's monthly jobs report.
* Chevron Corp, the second-largest American oil
company after Exxon Mobil Corp, warned Tuesday that its
third-quarter earnings would be "substantially lower" than in
the second quarter.
* The Penske Media Corp, a collection of entertainment blogs
owned by a son of the auto racing mogul Roger Penske, on Tuesday
announced the completion of a $25 million deal to buy Variety
from Reed Elsevier, which has owned the trade newspaper since
1987.
* The financial industry in New York has slashed jobs by the
