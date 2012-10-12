Oct 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sprint Nextel Corp said Thursday that it was in discussions with SoftBank Corp over a "potential substantial investment". The talks, which began this summer, center on SoftBank, a Japanese telecommunications company, paying $12.5 billion for a stake of about 70 percent in Sprint, according to a person briefed on the matter.

* Carl Icahn escalated his proxy fight with the vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp on Thursday by offering to take over the company for $32.50 a share, or about $3 billion.

* After months of battling sweltering heat and drought, a bit of good news emerged for farmers on Thursday: the Agriculture Department revised its estimates for soybean production higher, a sign that the drought had less of an impact on the crop than feared.

* The solar panel manufacturing industry in the United States and Europe has begun a volley of trade cases against imports, following the same track as the steel industry before it - and for many of the same reasons.