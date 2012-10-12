Oct 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sprint Nextel Corp said Thursday that it was in
discussions with SoftBank Corp over a "potential
substantial investment". The talks, which began this summer,
center on SoftBank, a Japanese telecommunications company,
paying $12.5 billion for a stake of about 70 percent in Sprint,
according to a person briefed on the matter.
* Carl Icahn escalated his proxy fight with the vehicle
maker Oshkosh Corp on Thursday by offering to take over
the company for $32.50 a share, or about $3 billion.
* After months of battling sweltering heat and drought, a
bit of good news emerged for farmers on Thursday: the
Agriculture Department revised its estimates for soybean
production higher, a sign that the drought had less of an impact
on the crop than feared.
* The solar panel manufacturing industry in the United
States and Europe has begun a volley of trade cases against
imports, following the same track as the steel industry before
it - and for many of the same reasons.