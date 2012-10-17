Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Weeks before Vikram Pandit's surprise resignation on
Tuesday as chief executive of Citigroup Inc, the banking
giant's powerful chairman, Michael O'Neill, was privately
huddling with other board members to plan how to replace him,
according to several people briefed on the talks.
* 27 European data-protection agencies asked Google Inc
to modify its global privacy policy that governs dozens
of Google online services - including the flagship search
engine, Android mobile phone apps and YouTube videos.
* After months of delay, the Spanish government is edging
closer to making a decision about whether to ask for European
financial assistance.
* International Business Machines Corp delivered a
mixed and somewhat unsettling quarterly performance. Profits
barely exceeded Wall Street's expectations, while revenue fell
well below.
* Intel Corp crossed an earnings bar it lowered for
itself last month, but the problems plaguing its main market for
semiconductors - personal computers - seemed no closer to
ending.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it had a strong
comeback for the third quarter of 2012, buoyed by private equity
holdings that had weighed down its earnings a year ago.
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Margaret Ren to
lead its Chinese operations, according to an internal
memorandum. Ren joins the company from BNP Paribas, where she
was the corporate finance chairman for greater China.
* The troubled battery maker A123 Systems Inc filed
for bankruptcy, dealing a blow to the Obama administration's
program to jump-start a domestic battery industry and spur
development of electric vehicles.