* Apple Inc's iPad Mini, which it unveiled at a press event on Tuesday, weighs about two-thirds of a pound and has a screen that measures 7.9 inches diagonally, making its surface area significantly smaller than that of the 9.7-inch iPad.

* Facebook Inc's Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, told Wall Street that his company was on its way to cracking the mobile puzzle. Facebook posted revenue that slightly beat forecasts, and it said 14 percent of its advertising revenue came from ads on mobile devices.

* With the sale of its Canadian arm, Ally Financial Inc took its biggest step yet toward slimming down and raising money to repay its $17.2 billion taxpayer-financed bailout. The firm said it would sell its Canadian division to the Royal Bank of Canada for about $4.1 billion.

* The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc agreed to pay $42.5 million in a settlement with the Nevada attorney general that ends an 18-month investigation into the deep ties between the bank and two mortgage lenders during the housing boom.

* Netflix Inc's third-quarter revenue, $905 million, up from $822 million in the same quarter last year, was in line with estimates. But its streaming subscriber total, 25.1 million in the U.S., while up from 21.4 million in the third quarter last year, was weaker than expected.

* Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc said in a filing that it planned to sell 5.2 million shares at $22 to $24 a share in an initial public offering.

* Hackers have stolen credit card information for customers who shopped as recently as last month at 63 Barnes & Noble Inc stores across the country, including stores in New York City, San Diego, Miami and Chicago, according to people briefed on the investigation.