Oct 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In the last five weeks, Apple Inc has revamped
its entire product lineup with new iPods, iPhones and computers.
But on Thursday it said those products would be more expensive
to make, nibbling into its ample profits.
* Ford Motor Co has broken from the pack of troubled
European automakers, announcing deep cuts that include shutting
three factories in the region and eliminating 5,700 jobs.
* Pearson Plc, the British media conglomerate that
owns Penguin, said it was discussing a potential deal with
Random House's owner, Bertelsmann of Germany.
* Amazon.Com Inc said it lost money in the third
quarter, continuing a trend of unimpressive earnings reports for
the retailer.
* The number of people who said they were sexually assaulted
by Jimmy Savile, one of Britain's most popular television hosts,
expanded to 300 from 200 in just the last week, and other people
may have acted with him, Cmdr. Peter Spindler, the Scotland Yard
officer heading the investigation, said.
* Patricia Millett, a lawyer for the former hedge fund
manager Raj Rajaratnam asked a panel of federal appeals court
judges to set aside his conviction, arguing that the government
had used deceptive methods to obtain permission to wiretap his
cellphone.