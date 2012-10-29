Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the
* All United States stock and options markets will close on
Monday as Hurricane Sandy approaches, reversing course as Wall
Street braces for the storm to barrel through the heart of the
country's financial center.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, the parent company of
HarperCollins, is exploring a cash bid for Pearson Plc's
Penguin book division, a step that could ignite a
bidding war for Penguin as the publishing industry begins to
move toward consolidation.
* International Business Machines Corp scientists
are reporting progress in a chip-making technology that is
likely to ensure the shrinking of the size of the basic digital
switch at the heart of modern microchips for more than another
decade.
* Officials in the coastal city of Ningbo, China, promised
to halt the expansion of a petrochemical plant after thousands
of demonstrators clashed with the police during three days of
protests that spotlighted the public's mounting discontent with
industrial pollution.